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Garth Brooks Just Dropped Some Major News!

Garth Brooks Is Hitting the Road Again with New "Blame It All On My Roots" Tour

Published on July 8, 2026

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Garth Brooks Coming to Gainesville at “The Swamp” in 2019!
Source: NEW YORK, NY – JULY 08: Garth Brooks performs at Yankee Stadium on July 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Garth Brooks is officially heading back on tour!

The country music icon announced his new “Blame It All On My Roots” arena tour, giving fans a chance to experience the energy of his legendary stadium shows in a more intimate setting.

The tour will feature Brooks’ signature in-the-round “Drum Pod” stage, designed to make every seat feel close to the action. In fact, Garth says that’s the entire goal of the tour—to recreate the excitement of his stadium performances while ensuring every fan has a great view.

The tour kicks off with two shows in Indianapolis on August 21 and 22, with additional cities and dates expected to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 17, at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster. In true Garth fashion, every ticket will cost $154, regardless of seat location. There will be no pre-sales or advance box office sales, and purchases will be limited to eight tickets per order.

Brooks also revealed that fans can expect a new live project titled Killer Live, capturing the excitement and energy that have made his concerts some of the biggest events in country music.

If you’ve never experienced a Garth Brooks concert—or you’re ready to do it all over again—this could be one of the hottest tickets in country music this year.

Garth Brooks Just Dropped Some Major News! was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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