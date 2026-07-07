Listen Live
Close
Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey Breaks Down ‘RHOA’ Drama and Cast Feuds

Published on July 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A woman with long, wavy brown hair wearing a white turtleneck sweater, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Source: Courtesy / The Doctors

Cynthia Bailey Breaks Down ‘RHOA’ Drama and Cast Feuds

Cynthia Bailey addresses Real Housewives of Atlanta controversies, denying any plot against K. Michelle and dismissing speculation about Porsha Williams’ oyster comment. She defends Drew Sidora’s national anthem performance and expresses interest in bringing back NeNe Leakes. Bailey also comments on the breakup between Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, and shows support for Denise Richards amid her divorce from Aaron Phypers. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/cynthia-bailey-rhoa-feuds

More from 106.7 WTLC

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Recent
Cynthia Bailey
Reality TV  |  JC

Cynthia Bailey Breaks Down ‘RHOA’ Drama and Cast Feuds

2022 Urban One Honors
Music  |  JC

Jermaine Dupri Sues Sony Over Alleged Unpaid Mariah Carey, Usher Royalties

Politics  |  Jason Lee

Rent Free: Donald Trump Posts Racist Image Of Obamas On Graffiti-Sprayed Air Force One, Don Lemon Claps Back

Trending
17 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Seen On The ESSENCE Scene: Coca-Cola Spotlights Entrepreneurship, Eva Marcille, Mario, Normani & Other Sizzling Stars In NOLA

3 Items
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Tamar Braxton Addresses Kandi & Monica’s Suspected ‘Side-Eye’ Shade, Confirms Choosing ‘Love’ Over ‘ATL Mean Girls’

Music  |  Nia Noelle

J Brown Talks New Single "Late," and Upcoming Performance on The One Voyage Cruise

32 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

If It Ain’t One Mystery, it’s Another! ‘FROM’ Season 4 Finale Sends Social Media Spiraling Into The Anghkooey Abyss, Stirs Up Viral Tweets, Memes, Theories & More

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Newly Released Footage Shows Big Tigger And His Wife Alicia Brown Wrestling On The Ground Over His Phone

9 Items
Music  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Black Women With Rock & Punk Sounds You Should Know

Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Nolan Wells: Family Mourns 'Special Soul' After Body Found Following Horn Island Disappearance

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close