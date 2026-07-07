Source: Courtesy / The Doctors

Cynthia Bailey Breaks Down ‘RHOA’ Drama and Cast Feuds

Cynthia Bailey addresses Real Housewives of Atlanta controversies, denying any plot against K. Michelle and dismissing speculation about Porsha Williams’ oyster comment. She defends Drew Sidora’s national anthem performance and expresses interest in bringing back NeNe Leakes. Bailey also comments on the breakup between Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, and shows support for Denise Richards amid her divorce from Aaron Phypers. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/bernadette-giacomazzo/cynthia-bailey-rhoa-feuds