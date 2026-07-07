Most Anticipated Rap and R&B Albums Dropping This Summer

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Wondering what the next big anthem will be for the rest of the summer? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Several hip-hop and R&B artists have confirmed they are releasing long-awaited albums in the second half of the year, during the summer, with just enough time to blast them at the beach, the cookouts, or family functions.

Artists like Tyla, Rick Ross, and even DJ Khaled confirmed their comeback to music, and the next several months are stacked with new releases that will help define the rest of 2026.

Keep scrolling to check out some anticipated releases coming before the end of summer.