Listen Live
Close
Sports

Blake Griffin: Clippers Psychologist Went Behind His Back

Blake Griffin Says Psychologist Told Clippers Coach About Session

In a violation of trust on an epic scale, Blake Griffin says a psychologist called his coach behind his back when he played for the Clippers.

Published on July 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Clippers v New Orleans Pelicans

Blake Griffin is currently one of the top NBA analysts, but at one time, he was one of the most explosive athletes in basketball. In a new podcast appearance, Blake Griffin shared that a league-ordered psychologist went behind his back and told his coach about their session while he was playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.

Blake Griffin appeared on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast with hosts David “Lil Dicky” Burd, Benny Blanco, and Dicky’s wife, Kristin Batalucco. Griffin fit right in with the freewheeling nature of the podcast, which is part podcast, comedy show, and a general hangout moment shot inside the home of the Burds in Los Angeles.

Around 2012, Griffin explained that the Clippers hired a sports psychologist, which was deemed a part of team protocol at the time. Griffin shared that after the session, the psychologist accidentally called his phone, thinking it was his coach, and broke down the details of their time together.

Griffin said that while he stopped going to sports psychologists, he’s discovered a love for therapy, and certainly for those therapists who don’t violate HIPAA laws.

Check out the Blake Griffin episode of the very fun Friends Keep Secrets podcast below. Hop to the 35:00-minute mark to hear this portion of the talk.

Photo: Getty

Blake Griffin Says Psychologist Told Clippers Coach About Session was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Mighty Radio logo with text "T.L. & D.L. Hughley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCE" and "WRNB 100.3" station call letters.

Recent
Coco Jones x The Lip Bar
Music  |  JC

Coco Jones gets candid, says she’s tired of feeling like she’s ‘almost there’ despite career success

A serious-looking man in a suit and tie sitting at a desk in a dimly lit room, with a chalkboard visible in the background.
Entertainment  |  JC

‘Godfather of Harlem’ to End with Big Finale: Here’s Why This Makes Perfect Sense

Sports  |  D.L. Chandler

Blake Griffin Says Psychologist Told Clippers Coach About Session

28 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 151

2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Caught Creepin’: Chloe Bailey Says She Wanted ‘One More Night Of Cuddles’ Before Calling Out A Cheating Ex–‘I’m That Toxic’

Los Angeles Mission's Annual Christmas Celebration
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Brittany Bell Earns Psy.D. Degree With Dissertation Exploring Blended Families and Identity

2026 BET Awards - Show
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Kelly Rowland Says “Boy Is Mine Tour” Sparks Studio Return After R&B Revival Run

2026 American Black Film Festival - Peacock's Strung: From Script To Screen
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Lynn Whitfield Says She Intentionally Avoids Playing “Broke” Characters—and Here’s Why

Family & Parenting  |  Jason Lee

Kohen Wiley: Ben Crump Announces Independent Forensic Investigation Findings, Shooting Death Ruled ‘Homicide’

Former Presidents Gather For The Obama Presidential Center Dedication Ceremony
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Barack Obama Shares Career Advice That Every Professional Needs to Hear

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close