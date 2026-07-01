Cori Broadus Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog Zayney
'I Have Two Angels' — Cori Broadus Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog Zayney Just 6 Months After Losing Baby Daughter Codi
Cori Broadus, the 27-year-old daughter of Snoop Dogg, is mourning the loss of her sweet dog, Zayney, just six months after losing her 10-month-old daughter, Codi Dreaux.
Cori Broadus penned a tribute to both Zayney and Codi on Instagram.
On June 29, Cori took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking news with an emotional tribute. Her post featured a precious photo of Zayney sititing next to her daughter, who passed away in January, as they both smiled in heaven.
“I never thought I’d have two angels,” Cori penned. “Codi, thank you for welcoming your big brother home. Take good care of him for me until Mommy gets to hold you both again.”
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Broadus, who suffered from a stroke in 2024, then went on to thank Zayney for bringing “unconditional love” into her life.
“Zayney boy, thank you for every tail wag, every cuddle, every kiss, and every moment of unconditional love. You gave us a lifetime of happiness, and I’ll carry you with me forever,” she wrote. “This isn’t goodbye… it’s simply see you later.”
She added, “I love you forever, my sweet babies. Until we meet again.”
Cori Broadus lost her daughter Codi Dreaux in January.
She posted a photo of herself smiling while holding the precious infant in her arms with a painful caption that read:
“Monday, I lost the love of my life.”
Cori suffered a stroke in 2024.
The past few years have been especially difficult for Cori Broadus. In 2024, the aspiring singer disclosed that she suffered a severe stroke after experiencing blurry vision, nausea, fatigue, and a “really bad headache pain” on the right side of her head the day before she was hospitalized. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), women may also experience sudden numbness, trouble speaking, and difficulty with speech as warning signs before a stroke.
“Listen to your body [for real,]” Cori penned. “I’m glad I’m still here and able to tell my story.”
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'I Have Two Angels' — Cori Broadus Mourns Death Of Beloved Dog Zayney Just 6 Months After Losing Baby Daughter Codi was originally published on madamenoire.com