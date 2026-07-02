Source: Xilla Valentine / XV

The Rock Blasted as ‘Coward’ for Keeping Quiet on Politics

Hollywood stars criticized Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for his decision to keep his personal politics private, with George Takei and Wil Wheaton calling him out for his silence. Johnson’s stance, expressed in an Esquire interview, sparked a debate among fans, with some defending his choice. Despite endorsing Joe Biden in the past, Johnson explained that he wants to avoid causing division and will keep his political views to himself moving forward. The controversy highlights the ongoing debate around celebrities and their involvement in politics. Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/dwayne-the-rock-johnson-branded-coward-hollywood-stars-after-refusing-speak-out-politics