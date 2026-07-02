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Jermaine Jackson Successfully Has Default Judgment Voided in Ongoing Rape Case

Jermaine Jackson successfully had a $6.5 million default judgment against him voided in a rape case because the accuser did not use his legal name when trying to serve him the lawsuit. The accuser, Rita Butler Barrett, claimed Jermaine raped her in 1988 and sought to hold him accountable for not responding to the lawsuit. However, Jermaine argued that his legal name was changed to “Jermaine LaJuane Jacksun” in 2013, and the court agreed that the failure to use his true legal name was fatal to the case. The judge gave Jermaine 10 days to respond to the complaint, and the case continues to unfold. Source: https://www.tmz.com/2026/07/01/jermaine-jackson-judgment-in-rape-case-voided/