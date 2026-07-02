Source: MGM+ / MGM+

‘Godfather of Harlem’ to End with Big Finale: Here’s Why This Makes Perfect Sense

MGM+ has greenlit a two-hour series finale for the crime drama Godfather of Harlem, marking the conclusion of its final season. Forest Whitaker will return as star and executive producer, with production set to begin in July in New York. The show has been a top-performing series for MGM+, blending historical drama and high-stakes storytelling. The finale will see Bumpy Johnson facing the ultimate reckoning as enemies close in on his empire, bringing his extraordinary saga to a conclusion. Whitaker expressed gratitude for the opportunity to portray Bumpy Johnson and complete his character’s journey. Source: https://www.vitalthrills.com/godfather-of-harlem-to-conclude-with-two-hour-series-finale