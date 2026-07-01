Shakayla Johnson (Source: IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — A Texas woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man in a downtown Indianapolis apartment building two years ago.

Shakayla Johnson is in the Marion County Jail without bond. Police said she’s the one who shot and killed 20-year-old Ty’Shuan Williams.

On November 17, 2024, IMPD Downtown District officers were sent to the 500 block of E. Market Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Williams dead on the third floor of an apartment building from gunshots.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believed from the start that the shooting stemmed from domestic violence. They questioned Johnson right after the shooting, but ended up releasing her after she claimed self-defense.

18 months later, police arrested Johnson in Williams’ murder after gathering new information about the shooting. When IMPD learned that she was living in Texas, they contacted the U.S. Marshals Service to take her into custody.

Johnson was arrested in Texas on June 24 and brought back to Indianapolis. She’s now awaiting trial and has an initial hearing set for later this week.

Texas Woman Indicted for 2024 Murder of Man in Downtown Indy was originally published on wibc.com