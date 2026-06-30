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Alicia Keys Documentary Shares Her Path to Forgiveness

Alicia Keys Reflects on Turbulent Relationship with Estranged Father

Published on June 30, 2026

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Alicia Keys - Keys Soulcare
Source: Keys Soulcare / Keys Soulcare

Alicia Keys Reflects on Turbulent Relationship with Estranged Father

In her new documentary, “Alicia Keys: Girl From Hell’s Kitchen,” Alicia Keys opens up about cutting ties with her father at 13 due to years of broken promises and disappointment. The Grammy-winning singer reflects on her emotional journey from anger to acceptance, revealing how her father’s absence shaped her life. Keys credits her mother and grandfather for providing stability and support during her childhood. Through writing and producing a Broadway musical inspired by her upbringing, Keys found healing and forgiveness, transforming her past wounds into a story of resilience and personal growth. Today, Keys and her father have reconciled, showing growth and understanding in their relationship. Source: https://eurweb.com/alicia-keys-father

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