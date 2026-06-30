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Jay-Z Album '4:44' Releases Three Bonus Tracks

Jay-Z Celebrates Landmark Album ‘4:44’ With Bonus Tracks Across Streaming

Published on June 30, 2026

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Jay Z - On The Run Tour 2014
Source: Larry Busacca/PW / Getty

Jay-Z Celebrates Landmark Album ‘4:44’ With Bonus Tracks Across Streaming

Jay-Z’s 2017 album “4:44” celebrates its ninth anniversary with the release of three bonus tracks, previously exclusive to Tidal and physical editions, now available on all streaming platforms. The album, praised for its transformative impact, continues to be a significant part of Jay-Z’s legacy. Directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, who worked on the video for “Kill Jay Z,” emphasized the secrecy surrounding the project to prevent leaks. Fans can look forward to more celebrations of Jay-Z’s milestones in 2026, including a new HBO documentary series directed by Rick Rubin. Source: https://www.complex.com/music/a/tracewilliamcowen/jay-z-4-44-anniversary-bonus-tracks

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