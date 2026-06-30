Venus Williams Wants To Coach You For Free: Here’s How To Score One-On-One Guidance From The GOAT

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For many young professionals, landing the job is only half the battle. Figuring out how to grow, lead, advocate for yourself, and navigate the workplace often comes with little guidance. That is exactly why Venus Williams is investing in the next generation with free career coaching. Read on to discover how to get in on this offering.

The tennis icon, entrepreneur, and advocate has partnered with digital coaching platform EZRA to launch The Gift of Coaching — a global initiative that will provide 1,000 early-career professionals with free one-on-one career coaching. As Black Enterprise notes, the program is designed to make executive-level coaching more accessible to emerging leaders who may not otherwise have access to those resources.

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Williams knows firsthand how life-changing the right mentor or coach can be.

“You don’t realize, when you have a really great coach, how much that can change your life and your world,” she said. “It’s similar to having a great teacher. The kind of teacher who changes your life, shifts your perspective, and puts you on a path toward something you never dreamed you’d do.”

She added that early-career professionals deserve the same level of support because they are just beginning to define their careers and leadership styles.