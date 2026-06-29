Global careers: The opportunities available to high-achieving professionals

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Skilled professionals are pursuing global careers abroad for better pay and progression, aided by remote work and expert visa guidance.

In an increasingly interconnected world, it’s not surprising that many look to the international career opportunities available. The global job market enables career advancement abroad, where high-achieving professionals find global roles that offer higher earnings and a greater chance of progression than domestic opportunities.



In Europe, Switzerland has proven so attractive as a destination for non-Swiss professionals that the country recently had a referendum regarding capping the Swiss population at 10 million. But it’s not just Europe. According to Boston Consulting Group’s Decoding Global Talent 2024 report, which surveyed 150,000 people across 188 countries, about 63 percent of workers worldwide are willing to work abroad, and 23 percent are actively seeking jobs in another country.

The Rise of Global Careers

Seeking out new global careers in a far-off land isn’t anything new, but it’s never been easier to find an entry point into foreign markets, especially for skilled professionals with marketable talents.

For high achievers who want to boost their careers, it’s not an unrealistic goal to work for a foreign company or even move to another country.

International Career Opportunities From Home

One of the biggest boosts for international careers has come from remote work. While many people still move their whole life to a new country in pursuit of their dream job, it’s not always necessary to demonstrate such commitment.

Remote working arrangements were popularized during the COVID-19 lockdowns, as strict social distancing requirements meant those working in commercial offices moved their work online, conducting meetings using apps like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

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According to Pawel Adrjan et al, remote work has stayed nearly as common as it was during the pandemic, and it’s still quite prevalent in certain industries. While remote work has its disadvantages, many companies are stuck with it.

In practice, this means a professional can live in one country while building a career with a company based thousands of miles away.

Making a Move

Some job opportunities don’t work remotely, or sometimes making a move is necessary to advance a career that started remotely. This is where things get tricky, because every county has its own immigration rules, and correctly completing paperwork is crucial to avoid complications and disappointment.

For example, for those moving to the US, those drawn to global work can often qualify for an O-1 visa. In this case, getting an O-1 visa immigration lawyer is crucial because they’re the only ones qualified to correctly guide you through the complex immigration process.

A Global Career Could Be in Reach

Thanks to remote work solutions, it’s never been easier to start working for a global company. Whether you’re looking for a pay raise or you’re moving in search of a dream job, global careers are often the best path to a better lifestyle.

If you do start thinking about moving to a new country for work, make sure you get immigration advice from a qualified legal professional.

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