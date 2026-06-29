Ex-Arizona Cop Caught On Camera Beating Pregnant Woman And Handcuffed Suspect

It seems like no one is safe from police violence, not even a woman bearing a child.

According to People, former Buckeye Police Officer Carri Carrico has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault stemming from separate use-of-force incidents involving people already in police custody. One of those incidents occurred in November 2025 after Carrico arrested a 21-year-old woman for alleged reckless driving. Investigators say surveillance and body camera footage show the woman, who was handcuffed behind her back and 37 weeks pregnant, being shoved into a wall before Carrico allegedly punched her in the face while she sat restrained on a booking bench. Authorities said there was no evidence the woman assaulted the officer or posed an immediate threat. The woman later reported bruises, scratches, and a contusion. Carrico has pleaded not guilty.

ABC 15 obtained body camera footage and internal investigative records that paint an even broader picture of the allegations. Video from the traffic stop shows the pregnant woman explaining she had moved her seatbelt behind her because her pregnancy made it uncomfortable to wear properly. Internal records also allege Carrico repeatedly insulted the woman during the arrest, allegedly calling her “gross,” “nasty,” and criticizing her attitude before taking her into custody.