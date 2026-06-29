Megan Thee Villa Visitor Hosts 'Hot Girl Bakery' Challenge On 'Love Island USA,' Calmly Confronts KC Over His Casa Amor Conduct

Megan Thee Stallion surprises islanders, judges a cake-based competition with musical chairs and pie throwing.

Megan questions KC about his disrespectful treatment of his former partner Aniya during Casa Amor.

Two Casa Amor bombshells, Carl and Amora, are reintroduced to the villa, shaking things up further.

Megan Thee Stallion returned to the Love Island USA villa to host another challenge, making the boys and the girls go head-to-head in a musical chairs-style competition.

Source: Ben Symons / Peacock

The Grammy winner surprised the islanders while they were prepping to compete in the Cake “Shaking” challenge during Sunday night’s episode, eliciting screams from both the boys and the girls in the Villa.

For the challenge, the girls got dressed up in skimpy white lingerie and white bakers’ hats, while the guys paired their hats with white underwear. Megan didn’t follow that dress code, however, standing out in purple lace lingerie thong and matching bra. She also debuted a new hairdo, rocking a bright pink up-do and accessorizing with tons of pearls.

Source: Ben Symons / Peacock

After doing some twerking of her own and hearing from both the guys and the girls, Megan judged the competition, which involved the islanders going head-to-head in a cake-based competition.

In the first round, each group played a version of musical chairs, in which they had to sit on the cake when the music stopped.

KC Chandler and his new partner, Tierra “Titi” Davis, won their prospective rounds, proving themselves as a new couple.

In the next round, the islanders had to choose someone of the opposite sex to throw a pie at, and there were some popular picks in both iterations. KC, Corbin Mimms, and Sincere Rhea were heavily targeted by the ladies due to their betrayals while in Casa Amor.

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Source: Ben Symons / Peacock

In the following round, those three remained the main targets as the girls shot frosting out of a giant piping bag at a man of their choosing. Kenzie Annis and Trinity Tatum were the main targets for the guys due to their reactions during the dramatic recoupling the night before.

While she has fun banter with both sexes, Megan clearly sided with the girls, even calling out KC for his treatment of his former partner, Aniya, asking him about his behavior throughout Casa Amor.

“Do you feel like the things you said and did were respectful towards Aniya? ‘Cause you could have persued Titi without being disrespectful to Aniya.”

KC looked confused, asking how he was being disrespectful, which is when Meg doubled down, asking, “You don’t remember nothing that happened in Casa?”

Source: Ben Symons / Peacock

That follow-up silenced KC and got a good reaction from the rest of the villa, and Aniya picked up where she left off.

Before her time in Fiji came to an end, Meg ended things with a bang, reintroducing two bombshells from Casa Amor. Fans had the chance to vote for their favorite boy and girl after they were eliminated, and America chose Carl Schmidt and Amora “Amora Cachee” Robinson.

Carl coming back into the house was a huge moment for everyone, who fell in love with his lowkey demeanor and his budding relationship with Aniya. Amora’s return was more controversial, though, as she was left by Sincere before he returned to his original connection, Melanie Moreno.

Source: Ben Symons / Peacock

We’ll see how things play out with the new, old bombshells on tonight’s episode of Love Island USA!

Megan Thee Villa Visitor Hosts 'Hot Girl Bakery' Challenge On 'Love Island USA,' Calmly Confronts KC Over His Casa Amor Conduct was originally published on bossip.com