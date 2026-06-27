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2007 Hit Song for Rihanna: Behind the Success of Umbrella

Rihanna Nearly Lost This 2007 Hit Pop Song to Britney and Mary J. Blige

Published on June 27, 2026

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Rihanna Nearly Lost This 2007 Hit Pop Song to Britney and Mary J. Blige

The hit song “Umbrella” by Rihanna was originally intended for Britney Spears, but she declined it due to other commitments. Mary J. Blige was also offered the song but was too busy with the Grammys at the time. Blige later explained that the song didn’t suit her style, and she believes Rihanna was the perfect fit for it. Ultimately, the track was purchased by Island Def Jam for Rihanna, becoming a massive success. Written by The-Dream and Tricky Stewart, “Umbrella” remains one of the most iconic pop songs of the 21st century. Source: https://www.aol.com/articles/rihannas-umbrella-almost-sung-britney-235113472.html

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