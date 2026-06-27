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T.I. Releases New Album ‘Kill The King’ Feat. Anderson .Paak, 2 Chainz, Usher & More

T.I. has released a new project titled “Kill The King,” featuring collaborations with artists like Summer Walker, Anderson .Paak, and more. The 18-track LP showcases T.I.’s bravado, vulnerability, and legacy, highlighting his position in the music industry. Recently, T.I. clarified that his name is not short for “targeted individual” but a nickname derived from “Tip.” The album is a strong reminder of T.I.’s talent and experimentation in music. Recently, T.I. shared his thoughts towards Versus battles. Although the rapper has previously expressed interest in participating in the Timbaland and Swizz Beatz produced series, T.I. said he’s no longer interested in “that side of life” during an appearance on “The Joe Budden Podcast.” He added that there’s “no money” in it and called it “poor people activity.” Joe Budden argued that it’s a celebration of artists’ catalogs, while T.I. said he’d only consider participating if the check was right.

Source: https://hiphop-n-more.com/2026/06/t-i-releases-new-album-kill-the-king-anderson-paak-2-chainz-listen/