Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Usher & Chris Brown Launch 'R&B' Tour In Denver

Yeaaahhhh, Man: Usher & Chris Brown Begin Their 'R&B' Tour In Denver, Send Fans Into Panty Dropping Pandemonium

Chris Brown and Usher have officially embarked on their highly anticipated joint 'R&B' tour with a sold out show in Denver. Fans share first reactions to the link up.

Published on June 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IBE music Survey
Chris Brown Hosts LIV on Sunday
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Chris Brown and Usher officially kicked off their R&B Tour with a sold out show in Denver, CO.

Much to the delight of their fans all over the country, the two powerhouse entertainers sent the panty-dropping pandemonium into overdrive when they announced that they’d be hitting the road together. Seemingly following in the successful footsteps of Brandy and Monica, Usher and Chris are set to bring their brotherly love to 26 cities with over 40 shows. The pair have already added additional dates to accommodate the demands of their diehard fans.

The reactions to opening night of the collaboration seem to prove that the two made the right decision as their fans seem more than pleased with what they’ve seen so far. Clips from several accounts show the two making it through their own hits while also coming together for the tracks and remixes they have together including “New Flame” from Chris’ X album, which the pair closed the show with.

And, of course, the ladies are already cutting up. Both Usher and Chris Brown make their way into the crowd for fan interaction during the show, and despite their many warnings of “don’t bring your girl around me,” the men are still bringing their wives and special ladies into the lions den. One fan recorded his wife getting a hug from Chris during his set. Good luck to that king.

There seems to be more than enough pelvic thrusting to go around on the R&B Tour; however, some fans felt that Chris didn’t make enough changes to his setlist from the popular Breezy Bowl tour he embarked on just last year. And more questions arose about the pair’s decision to tour without a live band to accompany their vocals. Some assumed it was a decision made by Chris, who caught flack for the same thing during his aforementioned last live feat.

Related Stories

Nonetheless, the excitement has been building for the two to tour together since they began popping up during each other’s shows over the last few years. Now, fans will get to see them share the stage throughout the rest of the summer. Hopefully, the wait, and the ticket prices, were well worth it.

Yeaaahhhh, Man: Usher & Chris Brown Begin Their 'R&B' Tour In Denver, Send Fans Into Panty Dropping Pandemonium was originally published on bossip.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
Entertainment  |  imannmilner

Yeaaahhhh, Man: Usher & Chris Brown Begin Their 'R&B' Tour In Denver, Send Fans Into Panty Dropping Pandemonium

Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

‘MANE’ Malice? Here’s Why Fans Think GloRilla Slams Megan Thee Stallion In Shady New Verses: ‘Tried To Lil Sis Me’

Entertainment  |  imannmilner

Far From Finished, My Loves: Mo'Nique Blasts Oprah's Recent Remarks About Whitney Houston–'I Believe That's Unfair'

7:51
Entertainment  |  tethomas

Eric Benét Speaks His Truth: Black Ownership, Wellness, and More

9 Items
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Recap: Unique No Longer Wants The Smoke, Raq Finds A New Way To Re-Up

8:21
Music  |  tethomas

The War and Treaty Reclaim Country Music's Black Roots at BET 2026

6:00
Celebrity  |  tethomas

Kenny Burns Talks Music Toxicity & Hip Hop's Future at BET

Rhythm And Flow on Netflix
Music  |  JC

T.I. Releases New Album ‘Kill The King’ Feat. Anderson .Paak, 2 Chainz, Usher & More

Nickelodeon's 2008 Kids' Choice Awards - Show
Music  |  JC

Rihanna Nearly Lost This 2007 Hit Pop Song to Britney and Mary J. Blige

5:20
DL Hughley Show  |  tethomas

KEM on Faith, Connection, and the Voice That Moves a Generation

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close