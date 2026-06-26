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Pretty Ricky Puts Belt To B2K In Verzuz Battle, Shatters Internet

#VERZUZ: Prolifically Pelvic Thrusty Pretty Ricky Pummels Watermoochie-Munching Omarion & Bedazzled B2K In Viral R&Battle, Sparks Hilarious Hysteria

Must-see tweets, memes, videos, and more from Pretty Ricky's wildly entertaining Verzuz battle against B2K

Published on June 26, 2026

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Nostalgic millennials, R&B lovers and pelvic thrust enthusiasts had a timeeee watching talented freaky-deakies Pretty Ricky go hit-for-hit with teeny-bop heartthrobs B2K in last night’s viral Verzuz battle that sparked hilarious hysteria across the whole entire internet.

At first glance, it didn’t seem like a fair matchup and, uhh, it kinda wasn’t with Pretty Ricky dominating from beginning to end with their signature showmanship, messy musings, and provocative anthems like “Grind On Me”, “Love Like Honey”, and “One The Hotline.”

Where B2K failed to build momentum with arguably more mainstream hits, Pretty Ricky (adorned in the reddest of reds) capitalized with crowd-pleasing moments like Spectacular aggressively gyrating on ladies in chairs from the audience.

As expected, Omarion attempted (and mostly failed) to save the day with solo hits like “Ice Box” that didn’t hit during the increasingly lopsided whooping in front of thousands online.

And, well, not even a watermelon could’ve saved B2K from Pretty Ricky’s onslaught of hits.

According to Complex‘s official scorecard, B2K lost every round in a stunningly thorough win that many people didn’t see happening like this.

What was supposed to be a victory lap for B2K ahead of the group’s first new single in over two decades (“Mileage”), turned into an embarrassing defeat that sparked an endless flurry of jokes across social media.

If you missed it, check out the battle below:

What was your favorite moment from the Verzuz? Who would you have matched B2K up with? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, and more from Pretty Ricky’s B2K beatdown on the flip.

https://x.com/ayeyovontay_/status/2070319394408861929
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#VERZUZ: Prolifically Pelvic Thrusty Pretty Ricky Pummels Watermoochie-Munching Omarion & Bedazzled B2K In Viral R&Battle, Sparks Hilarious Hysteria was originally published on bossip.com

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