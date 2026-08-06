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T-Pain on Selling His Music Catalog for Millions

T-Pain Explains Why He Sold His Music Catalog for a Reported $100 Million

Published on August 6, 2026
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A man in a white suit standing by a window, holding a glass of liquor and looking out at the trees outside.
Source: Breyona Holt / Breyona Holt

T-Pain Explains Why He Sold His Music Catalog for a Reported $100 Million

During a live chat with fans, T-Pain explained his decision to sell his music catalog for a reported $100 million, citing the devaluation of artists’ music by streaming services. The Grammy Award-winning singer felt it was best to take control of his discography and invest in the future for his children. HarbourView Equity Partners acquired the catalog and master rights of T-Pain’s music in February 2025, with the artist expressing excitement for the partnership. However, the deal also gave HarbourView the right to own any future monetizable songs T-Pain produces, making it an ongoing partnership rather than a one-time windfall. Source: https://www.xxlmag.com/t-pain-music-catalog-100-million-dollars/

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