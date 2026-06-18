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Macy's 4th of July Is Getting A Star-Studded Soundtrack This Year.

Macy's 4th of July Is Getting A Country Music Star-Studded Soundtrack This Year.

Blake Shelton, Shaboozey & Post Malone Set to Perform During Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Published on June 18, 2026

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America’s biggest birthday party is getting a star-studded soundtrack this year.

Macy’s has announced the lineup for its annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, and country fans will be excited to see both Blake Shelton and Post Malone among the performers taking the stage during the celebration.

The special event, which marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic fireworks show in New York City, will air live on NBC and Peacock from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on July 4. A Spanish-language simulcast will also be available on Telemundo.

Joining Shelton and Post Malone on the performance lineup are Salt-N-Pepa, Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max, Keke Palmer, and several other artists for what organizers are calling one of the biggest celebrations in the event’s history.

The night will feature an impressive fireworks display with more than 85,000 shells launched from six barges positioned along New York City’s East River. Organizers are also introducing a brand-new laser show originating from the Brooklyn Bridge, creating what they say will be a never-before-seen visual experience.

Adding to the night’s musical performances, “The Voice” Season 29 winner Alexia Jayy is scheduled to deliver a special vocal performance during the broadcast.

According to Macy’s executive producer Will Coss, the goal of the event is to bring people together through music, celebration, and shared experiences while commemorating a milestone year for the nation.

With some of music’s biggest stars, an expanded fireworks display, and new visual effects, this year’s Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular is shaping up to be one of the largest celebrations yet

Macy's 4th of July Is Getting A Country Music Star-Studded Soundtrack This Year. was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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