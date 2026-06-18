Listen Live
Close
Local

“Jackpot!” Columbus Man Turns Lunch Stop Into $417K Lottery Win

Indianapolis CA$H 5 Ticket Hits $1.57 Million Jackpot

What began as an ordinary day turned into a life-changing moment for a Columbus man who struck it big with a Fast Play ticket worth more than $400,000.

Published on June 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hoosier Lottery
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Indianapolis CA$H 5 Ticket Hits $1.57 Million Jackpot

INDIANAPOLIS — A lucky Hoosier Lottery player in Indianapolis is holding a ticket worth more than $1.5 million after matching all five numbers in Tuesday night’s CASH 5 drawing.

The winning CA$H 5 jackpot ticket, worth $1,571,745, was purchased in Marion County at Hoosier to Go – Lynhurst Petroleum, located at 5220 W. Troy Ave. in Indianapolis. Lottery authorities say tickets sold in the area should be checked carefully, as one entry matched all winning numbers in the June 16 drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 19, 34, 35, and 36.

The jackpot win turned an ordinary Tuesday night into a life-changing moment for one player, who now joins the list of CASH 5 jackpot winners in Indiana.

Players are encouraged to double-check their tickets using the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App, which allows users to scan and verify results quickly.

The Hoosier Lottery has not yet announced whether the winner has come forward to claim the prize.

Indianapolis CA$H 5 Ticket Hits $1.57 Million Jackpot was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
5 Items
Beauty  |  Shannon Dawson

5 Of The Best Foundations For Deep Skin Tones

Local  |  Staff

Man, Woman Found Dead Inside Morgan County Home

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indianapolis CA$H 5 Ticket Hits $1.57 Million Jackpot

Entertainment  |  Lo Sessions

Macy's 4th of July Is Getting A Country Music Star-Studded Soundtrack This Year.

Local  |  John Herrick

The Latest on Gas Price Volatility in Indiana and Elsewhere

36 Items
News  |  D.L. Chandler

For Papas Who Puff & Dads Who Dab: Check Out Our 2026 Father’s Day Cannabis Gift Guide

32 Items
Athletes  |  LexDirects

Goal Diggers — Meet The 28 Finest FIFA Footballers Turning The 2026 World Cup Into A Global Thirst Trap

14 Items
Entertainment  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Sean Penn Is Directing A January 6 Movie Starring Bradley Cooper & Social Media Has Questions

President Obama
Public Figures  |  JC

Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Music Lineup Revealed

Floyd Mayweather
Celebrity  |  JC

Floyd Mayweather facing felony charges after allegedly bouncing check on $200K luxury watch

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close