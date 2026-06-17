Listen Live
Close
Public Figures

Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Music Lineup Revealed

Published on June 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Obama
Source: Rickey Smiley Morning Show / rickey smiley

Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Music Lineup Revealed

The Obama Presidential Center will have its grand opening on Thursday at noon ET, featuring speeches and musical performances. Barack and Michelle Obama will address the crowd in Chicago, along with other participants like Guitars Over Guns and the Illinois Army National Guard. The event will include performances by artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Bono, Stevie Wonder, and more, and will be streamed live on Obama.org starting at 11:00 AM CT. Source: https://relix.com/news/detail/bruce-springsteen-bono-and-the-edge-stevie-wonder-the-roots-and-eddie-vedder-to-perform-at-opening-of-obama-presidential-library

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
President Obama
Public Figures  |  JC

Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Music Lineup Revealed

Floyd Mayweather
Celebrity  |  JC

Floyd Mayweather facing felony charges after allegedly bouncing check on $200K luxury watch

Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Crime  |  JC

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs release date moved up, federal records show

14 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Kim Reveil

Courtside Couture — 12 New York Knicks Fans Who Brought Big Apple Baddie Energy To The Finals

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Cutely Coupled Up: Chase Infiniti & Tyriq Withers’ Romance Is ‘Still Going Strong’ Despite Their Busy Schedules

23 Items
Celebrity  |  Bruce Goodwin II

LeBron James Says He Could Never “Have A Stay-At-Home Woman” In Old Clip & Ignites A Gender War

15 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals Jordyn Woods’ Reaction To Knicks’ No-Sex Playoffs Rule

2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Michelle Obama Brings Grace & Elegance, Honoring Her Mom At The Barack Obama Presidential Center Opening Ceremony [Gallery]

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Jason Lee

#KohenWiley: Mississippi Police Shoot And Kill 1-Year-Old After Accusing Aunt & Mother Of Shoplifting

Teddy Riley & Friends at Legacy Fest Concert
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

The King of the 90s Returns: Teddy Riley Headlines Legacy Fest in Indianapolis

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close