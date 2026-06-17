Source: Rickey Smiley Morning Show / rickey smiley

Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Music Lineup Revealed

The Obama Presidential Center will have its grand opening on Thursday at noon ET, featuring speeches and musical performances. Barack and Michelle Obama will address the crowd in Chicago, along with other participants like Guitars Over Guns and the Illinois Army National Guard. The event will include performances by artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Bono, Stevie Wonder, and more, and will be streamed live on Obama.org starting at 11:00 AM CT. Source: https://relix.com/news/detail/bruce-springsteen-bono-and-the-edge-stevie-wonder-the-roots-and-eddie-vedder-to-perform-at-opening-of-obama-presidential-library