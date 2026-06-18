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Jay-Z and Eminem Reunite for New Collaborative Album

Jay-Z and Eminem to reunite for Rakim-led project

Published on June 18, 2026

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Eminem and Jay-Z 'Home & Home' Concert - New York - Show
Source: Kevin Mazur/EM / Getty

Jay-Z and Eminem to reunite for Rakim-led project

Jay-Z and Eminem are reuniting for the first time in 25 years on a collaborative album led by Rakim, Kurupt, and Masta Killa. The joint appearance follows their last credited track together in 2001. The album, set for release on August 28, features a star-studded lineup of veteran performers and pays tribute to Rakim’s influence on hip-hop. Pre-orders for the project are expected to open in July, generating excitement among fans for this highly anticipated release. Source: https://www.dailyfly.com/2026/06/17/jay-z-and-eminem-to-reunite-for-rakim-led-project/

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