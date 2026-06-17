Meta Plus subscription plans are changing the social media experience for power users.

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If you’ve ever wished Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp offered a few extra perks, your wish may have just come true. Meta Plus subscription plans are officially rolling out globally, giving users access to premium features while keeping the core apps free.

The move comes as Meta continues investing heavily in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, with billions being poured into future technology.

What’s Included?

Meta is introducing premium upgrades across its biggest platforms.

Instagram Plus ($3.99/month)

Subscribers can access:

Enhanced Story analytics.

Anonymous Story viewing.

Extended Story lifespans beyond 24 hours.

Super Reactions.

Facebook Plus ($3.99/month)

Features include:

Advanced profile customization.

Audience insights.

Detailed engagement analytics.

WhatsApp Plus ($2.99/month)

Users can enjoy:

Premium chat themes.

Custom ringtones.

Exclusive sticker packs.

Additional pinned chats.

Meta Is Going Bigger with AI

Beyond social media, Meta Plus subscription plans are expanding into artificial intelligence.

The company is testing Meta One subscriptions that offer increased Meta AI usage, advanced creative tools, image generation, and higher-performance AI capabilities for heavier users.

For creators and businesses, premium packages may include verified badges, impersonation protection, account management tools, and enhanced audience growth features.

What This Means for Users

The good news? Nothing changes if you don’t want to pay.

Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp will remain free to use. These subscriptions are designed for creators, entrepreneurs, businesses, and social media enthusiasts looking for additional functionality.

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