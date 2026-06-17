Listen Live
Close
Crime

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs release date moved up, federal records show

Published on June 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean
Source: Getty / Sean “P Diddy” Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs release date moved up, federal records show

Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to be released from prison in February 2028, months earlier than his original release date of June 4. This adjustment marks the second time his release date has been moved up. Diddy’s legal team was not informed of the change, and they continue to work on his appeals process. Despite the circumstances, Diddy remains in good spirits and is reportedly serving his sentence without any issues. Source: https://hiphopwired.com/3057330/diddy-will-be-released-prison-sooner/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Recent
President Obama
Public Figures  |  JC

Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Music Lineup Revealed

Floyd Mayweather
Celebrity  |  JC

Floyd Mayweather facing felony charges after allegedly bouncing check on $200K luxury watch

Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Crime  |  JC

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs release date moved up, federal records show

14 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Kim Reveil

Courtside Couture — 12 New York Knicks Fans Who Brought Big Apple Baddie Energy To The Finals

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Cutely Coupled Up: Chase Infiniti & Tyriq Withers’ Romance Is ‘Still Going Strong’ Despite Their Busy Schedules

23 Items
Celebrity  |  Bruce Goodwin II

LeBron James Says He Could Never “Have A Stay-At-Home Woman” In Old Clip & Ignites A Gender War

15 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals Jordyn Woods’ Reaction To Knicks’ No-Sex Playoffs Rule

2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Michelle Obama Brings Grace & Elegance, Honoring Her Mom At The Barack Obama Presidential Center Opening Ceremony [Gallery]

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Jason Lee

#KohenWiley: Mississippi Police Shoot And Kill 1-Year-Old After Accusing Aunt & Mother Of Shoplifting

Teddy Riley & Friends at Legacy Fest Concert
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

The King of the 90s Returns: Teddy Riley Headlines Legacy Fest in Indianapolis

One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close