Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs release date moved up, federal records show
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs release date moved up, federal records show
Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to be released from prison in February 2028, months earlier than his original release date of June 4. This adjustment marks the second time his release date has been moved up. Diddy’s legal team was not informed of the change, and they continue to work on his appeals process. Despite the circumstances, Diddy remains in good spirits and is reportedly serving his sentence without any issues. Source: https://hiphopwired.com/3057330/diddy-will-be-released-prison-sooner/
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