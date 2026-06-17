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Teddy Riley Headlining Legacy Fest in Indianapolis

The King of the 90s Returns: Teddy Riley Headlines Legacy Fest in Indianapolis

Published on June 17, 2026

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The King of the 90s Returns: Teddy Riley Headlines Legacy Fest in Indianapolis

Teddy Riley & Friends at Legacy Fest Concert
Source: Teddy Riley & Friends at Legacy Fest Concert / Teddy Riley & Friends at Legacy Fest Concert

The Teddy Riley Legacy Fest Indianapolis celebration is shaping up to be a night to remember, and the king of the 90s himself sat down with Karen Vaughn on 106.7 WTLC to talk about it.

Riley headlines the 4th annual Legacy Fest at the Madam Walker Legacy Center, closing out the center’s historic 99th year. The venue honors Madam C.J. Walker, a Black woman who built an empire in the early 1900s — a fitting backdrop for an artist who built a musical one.

Four decades and counting

This year marks Riley’s 40th year in the business. As the architect of New Jack Swing, he shaped a sound that still moves crowds today.

  • High-top fades, asymmetrical cuts, and fresh Nikes on the dance floor
  • Beats that took over cookouts, clubs, and radio
  • A soundtrack that defined a generation

Standing on the shoulders of giants

Riley credits his heroes for the vision: Michael Jackson, James Brown, and George Clinton. He dreamed of blending R&B, gospel, and funk into something new — and he did exactly that.

Bringing real music back

The Teddy Riley Legacy Fest Indianapolis show arrives as younger fans rediscover the classics. “They’re trying to shape it back to real music,” Riley said.

What to expect on stage

  • A performance with Guy 2.0
  • A remade record from a legend with deep Indianapolis roots
  • A mystery special guest revealed only on show day

Don’t miss the Teddy Riley Legacy Fest Indianapolis experience. Get your tickets now at wtlcfm.com.

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