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The Fumble: Shannon Briggs On Boxing & Sarunas Jackson On NBA Finals

The Fumble: Shannon Briggs on The State Of Boxing & Sarunas Jackson Relives Spurs’ Meltdown

Breaking down the biggest news in sports culture from the week.

Published on June 13, 2026

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San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks
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On this week’s episode of The Fumble, we spoke to former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs once again to get his take on all things boxing.

That includes Ryan Garcia’s comeback after using the N-word and making disparaging comments about Muslim on a livestream.

But Briggs says that with how fast news moves, it’s not the career-altering scandal it used to be.

“People don’t care no more. Everything happens. They forget tomorrow. You feel what I’m saying? There’s people all around the world being slaughtered and we talking about, ‘Hey man, what time we going to see this new movie?’ Like things happen, and people move on. They don’t care.”

Briggs was a prolific fighter in the 1990s through the 2010s, and is still an avid fan of the sport, so he gave us his opinion on 2023’s Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight, otherwise known as the Battle Of The Baddest.

Boxer Fury may have defeated MMA’s Ngannou, but Briggs saw the fight differently.

“It was a bum fight,” he says through laughter. “Tyson Fury could’ve fought in any era because he got that rhythm, and he could fight both ways, right-handed and left-handed. But I thought you could have given it to Francis, or it could have been a draw.”

On to basketball, Rodney chopped it up with actor Sarunas Jackson on the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Game 4 saw the Knicks mount the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history, overcoming a 29-point deficit and winning on a tip-in by OG Anunoby.

It was a massive collapse on the Spurs’ part, and Jackson has three people to blame, and it all starts with head coach Mitch Johnson.

“You’re going to go Mitch, you’re gonna go Wemby, you’re going to go De’Arron Fox. I think there are times when he doesn’t call timeouts. I also think he draws up plays for the wrong people at the wrong time. I don’t want to say he’s not capable of being the head coach. I think you can’t manage this year without having those capabilities.”

The Fumble: Shannon Briggs on The State Of Boxing & Sarunas Jackson Relives Spurs’ Meltdown was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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