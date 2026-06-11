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Tracy Morgan Sparks Outrage Over Comments About Teachers

Out of Touch Much? Tracy Morgan Sparks Outrage Over Comments About Teachers ‘Still Making Minimum Wage’

Published on June 11, 2026

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Tracy Morgan is getting slammed online, after making some unsavory comments about the teachers of the world.

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Source: Dominik Bindl / Getty

The former star of 30 Rock voiced his disdain for teachers during a recent conversation with Saturday Night Live’s Marcello Hernandez, which happened during Variety and CNN’s Actors on Actors series.

In the clip posted by Variety, Hernandez joked about getting in trouble at school for talking too much, which he obviously ended up making a career out of. Morgan replied by defending Hernandez’s behavior, saying, “They didn’t understand you. You had a sense of humor. And they couldn’t control that. God gave that to you.”

After that, Hernandez pointed out that he is now “getting paid for mischief,” which is when Morgan’s comments took a turn for the worse. He made a snarky comment about those teachers who are “still making minimum wage,” before taking a sip from his mug.

“No,” Hernandez said, laughing uncomfortably.

“You know how much them teachers probably making right now?” Morgan inquired, to which Hernandez responded, “Man, not enough.”

While it’s not exactly a hot take to say that most teachers are making a salary that’s well below the labor they put in, it’s usually talked about in the way Marcello phrased it, pointing out that the people teaching our youth are not being paid enough. Tracy Morgan took that opportunity to go in the opposite direction, though, taunting educators for their “limit,” and insisting he’s just as proficient in teaching his own children.

“I can’t stand teachers,” he said. “You know why? Because they have a ceiling. They have a limit. That’s all they ever gonna be. Man, I teach my kids, sky’s the limit.”

Pretty wild take. Check out some reactions to his comments down below:

Out of Touch Much? Tracy Morgan Sparks Outrage Over Comments About Teachers ‘Still Making Minimum Wage’ was originally published on bossip.com

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