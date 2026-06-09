Mimi Faust Weighs In On K. Michelle's Housewife Hijinks, Says She Hasn't Changed Since Her #LHHATL Days: 'Same Person, Different Face'

Source: Prince Williams/Terry Wyatt

Mimi Faust is making it clear that she still isn’t a fan of her “victim-playing” former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast mate turned Housewife, K. Michelle.

During a June 4 appearance on The Morning Hustle with Lore’l, the reality star was asked about recent comments K. Michelle made while discussing her time on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. According to Lore’l, K. Michelle said she was open to making peace with most people from her past on the show, except Faust and former co-star Rasheeda Frost.

The comment didn’t appear to sit well with Faust.

At the 17:56 mark of the interview, Mimi responded, “What have I ever done to K. Michelle?” When Loriel asked whether the remark bothered her, Faust didn’t hold back.

“One, I never heard her say that, and two, I don’t give a f—k.” Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

The tension between the two reality stars is nothing new. K. Michelle and Mimi Faust famously clashed on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, where they appeared together as main cast members in the show’s first two seasons.

When asked whether she believes K. Michelle has matured since their reality television days, Faust immediately shut down the idea.

“Absolutely not. Not an ounce. She is the same person, different face. You know, I think it’s cute that she keeps talking about me; it’s really cute. She tries it. She’s a bully, and then she plays the victim, that’s K.”

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Faust continued by doubling down on her assessment of the singer.

“She bully, bully, bullies people and then she’ll turn around and cry, cry, cry, and play the victim that’s always been K from way back then. When I figured out who she was, I was like I want no parts of this person.”

K.Michelle and Mimi Faust got into a backstage argument in 2013.

Their rocky history dates back more than a decade. As previously reported, the pair were involved in a backstage altercation at one of K. Michelle’s concerts in 2013. The confrontation began after Mimi approached the singer about comments she had made regarding the sexuality of her then-boyfriend, Nikko London, during season 2 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. K took zero responsibility for her actions and doubled down, calling Nikko “gay.”

The dispute escalated when the hitmaker struck Mimi with a bouquet of flowers. At the time, Mimi and her publicist released a statement claiming the incident never went beyond the flower slap.

“In actuality, Ms. Faust left the venue and continued her night by visiting and enjoying herself in other New York City prestigious venues,” the statement, obtained by Urban Belle Mag read.

The statement continued:

“Recalling all of the past incidents with K. Michelle and other cast members, she never seems to wants to talk things out; the end results are always violent. That’s not the type of person I am and to continue to fight with K. Michelle would have been pointless.”

K. Michelle later addressed the incident on social media, writing in a since-deleted post:

“You should not have brought your skinny a– 2my show talking crazy 2me. U got popped. You can’t get mad cuz I think your boyfriend is down low.” A wedge was forged even further between the two after K. Michelle’s infamous candle fight with Rasheeda on Season 2 of #LHHATL.

As for K. Michelle and Rasheeda, their feud produced several memorable moments on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. One of the most talked-about incidents occurred during Mimi’s housewarming party following her split from Stevie J. What was supposed to be a celebration quickly turned chaotic when K. Michelle and Rasheeda Frost nearly came to blows.

The confrontation began after K. Michelle told Rasheeda, “Tell Kirk and his three earrings I said hello,” taking a jab at Kirk Frost’s style. The argument escalated when the singer threw a candle at Rasheeda. Years later, while revisiting the infamous scene during a 2020 interview with VH1, Mimi called out K. Michelle and explained that the aftermath was just as frustrating.

“Do you guys know that I had wax in my sofa? On my walls, over my whole house for—I was finding wax for like months after this situation happened,” she said. “And that’s why she got her whole a– taken out now,” the VH1 alum shadily added. “Rasheeda you was right the entire time!”

Interestingly, despite their long-running issues, there was a brief period when it appeared the two had moved past their differences. During a 2013 interview with VLADTV, Mimi revealed that she and K. Michelle had reconciled. However, judging by her latest comments on The Morning Hustle, that truce clearly didn’t stand the test of time.

What do you think about Mimi Faust’s latest comments regarding K. Michelle? Sound off below!

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Mimi Faust Weighs In On K. Michelle's Housewife Hijinks, Says She Hasn't Changed Since Her #LHHATL Days: 'Same Person, Different Face' was originally published on bossip.com