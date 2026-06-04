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Cynthia Erivo pulled back from awards season — Here’s why

Published on June 4, 2026

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Cynthia Erivo at The OSCARS red carpet arrivals
Source: ABC / abc

Cynthia Erivo pulled back from awards season — Here’s why

Cynthia Erivo opens up about the emotional toll of the awards season, scrutiny, and solidarity with Ariana Grande during the campaign for Wicked: For Good. The actress chose a quieter approach for her second Best Actress Oscar nomination, feeling the industry’s skepticism towards sequels and the exhausting nature of the awards circuit. In fact, Cynthia Erivo pulls back from awards season as she seeks to preserve her wellbeing during this intense time. Erivo also addressed misconceptions about her relationship with Grande, emphasizing their genuine friendship beyond professional acquaintanceship. Despite the challenges, Erivo remains focused on her stage work, including her West End debut in Dracula, and prioritizes her energy, dignity, and humanity in an industry that often overlooks these aspects. Source: https://rollingout.com/2026/06/03/cynthia-erivo-pulled-back-awards-season/

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