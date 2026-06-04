Michael Jackson Biopic MICHAEL Sets Digital Streaming Release Date, Gets 4K/Blu-ray/DVD Launch Date

Source: Glen Wilson/Courtesy of Lionsgate / Glen Wilson/Courtesy of Lionsgate

The biopic “Michael,” tracing the rise of Michael Jackson from his early days with The Jackson 5 to global superstardom, will be available for purchase or rental in Australia from June 9th. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as Michael, the film has grossed nearly US$850 million worldwide. Viewers can access the movie on platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube, with bonus content including behind-the-scenes featurettes and insights into the making of the film. Fans can also explore the Jackson family home and the recreation of Michael Jackson’s iconic performances through the extra content. Source: https://au.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/michael-jackson-biopic-australian-digital-release-96142/