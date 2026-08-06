Listen Live
Close
Trending
What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home Read Full Story →
Local

17-Year-Old Dies in Noblesville Crash

Shehzil Aamir, 17, of Noblesville, was the one killed in the crash Wednesday morning.

Published on August 6, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A 17-year-old died in a crash in Noblesville on Wednesday.

The Noblesville Police Department said officers were called to the 13600 block of 156th Street at around 9:30 a.m. on a report of a single-vehicle accident. Officers found a damaged 2020 Toyota Camry that went off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

The person killed in the crash was identified as 17-year-old Shehzil Aamir.

NPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit also responded to the scene of the crash, which led to both lanes of 156th Street between Granite Peak Boulevard and Olio Road being closed for repairs.

17-Year-Old Dies in Noblesville Crash was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Trending
9 Items

Trending

Celebrity Kids  |  lexdirects

Classroom Cuties! Teyana Taylor, Drew Sidora & More Send Their Celebrity Seeds Back To School For 2026

Comments
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

IFD Conducts 29 Water Rescues in 24 Hours as Flooding Grips Rocky Ripple, Ravenswood

Comments
Trending

Trending

Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

More Rain Keeps Flooding Threat in Indiana This Weekend

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

DPW Strongly Advises Residents in Ravenswood, Rocky Ripple to Evacuate

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Clark’s 29, Mitchell’s 23 Put Fever Past Wings

Comments
2 Items
Movies  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

D23: ‘X-Men’ Cast Announced, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ & ‘VisionQuest’ Get New Trailers

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

New Castle Begins Flood Damage Assessment

Comments
16:35
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Pandemonium, Partying & Plenty Of Laughs: ‘The Black Watch’ Reviews Kevin Hart’s Miami Mayhem-Filled ‘72 Hours’

Comments
16 Items
Sports  |  Davonta Herring

‘I’m Back’: 15 Athletes Who Came Out Of Retirement

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close