NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A 17-year-old died in a crash in Noblesville on Wednesday.

The Noblesville Police Department said officers were called to the 13600 block of 156th Street at around 9:30 a.m. on a report of a single-vehicle accident. Officers found a damaged 2020 Toyota Camry that went off the road and crashed into a utility pole.

The person killed in the crash was identified as 17-year-old Shehzil Aamir.

NPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit also responded to the scene of the crash, which led to both lanes of 156th Street between Granite Peak Boulevard and Olio Road being closed for repairs.

17-Year-Old Dies in Noblesville Crash was originally published on wibc.com