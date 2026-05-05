Listen Live
Close
All News

Top 15 States With The Highest Gas Prices Right Now (May 2026)

If you’ve been wondering where gas is the most expensive right now, here are the 15 states with the highest gas prices and what drivers are paying.

Published on May 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gas station. Pistols with gasoline and diesel fuel at a car gas station
Source: Grigorenko / Getty

Top 15 States With The Highest Gas Prices Right Now (May 2026)

Gas prices are climbing again across the country, and depending on where you live, filling up your tank could cost you a lot more than the national average.

As of May 5, 2026, the national average sits around $4.48 per gallon, but several states are well above that mark due to taxes, supply issues, and regional policies.

RELATED: Inflation Hit Highest 1 Month Spike In 4 Years Due To Iran War

RELATED: Indiana Gas Prices Soar, GasBuddy Weighs in on Iran Situation

RELATED: Rep Greg Porter: Gas Tax Suspension By Braun is Mostly Political Posturing

If you’ve been wondering where gas is the most expensive right now, here are the 15 states with the highest gas prices and what drivers are paying.

15. Florida — ~$4.11


14. New York — ~$4.13


13. Pennsylvania — ~$4.14


12. Utah — ~$4.20


11. Idaho — ~$4.33


10. Illinois — ~$4.38


9. Arizona — ~$4.70


8. Indiana — ~$4.78


7. Michigan — ~$4.80


6. Ohio — ~$4.87


5. Nevada — ~$4.95


4. Oregon — ~$4.99


3. Washington — ~$5.39


2. Hawaii — ~$5.65


1. California — ~$6.10

Gas prices are once again hitting drivers hard, and where you live plays a major role in how much you’re paying at the pump.

With global tensions and supply issues continuing to impact oil prices, don’t be surprised if these numbers continue to shift in the coming weeks.

Stay locked in with Hot 100.9 for more updates on trending news, everyday costs, and what’s impacting your wallet.

Top 15 States With The Highest Gas Prices Right Now (May 2026) was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
20 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Top 15 States With The Highest Gas Prices Right Now (May 2026)

7 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Indy Natives Babyface and Chase Infiniti Take Over the 2026 Met Gala

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" - London Photocall
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Dominates Box Office With $77 Million Opening Weekend

Lionsgate's "Michael" Los Angeles Premiere - Photo Call
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Bobby Brown Gives ‘Michael’ Biopic His Stamp of Approval After Premiere

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Police Arrest Man in 2025 Indianapolis Eastside Killing

News  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

HBCU Students Said No To A Racist Politician For Commencement Speech, And Now Lawmakers Want To Defund Their School

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Man Arrested After Alleged Shooting Outside Chris Brown’s Home

Local  |  FOX 59

Brownsburg Sex Offender Charged with Child Solicitation

Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Tina Knowles Shares Wisdom on Legacy, Motherhood & Self-Care at Her Legacy

Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

'We Ain't Killers!' Watch Two New Clips From 'Is God Is' Ahead Of Its Release

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close