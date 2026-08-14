Governor Braun Requests FEMA Disaster Declaration After Storms

Source: Governor Mike Braun / Governor Mike Braun

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun has requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration through FEMA to channel federal resources to Indiana as the state recovers from a series of severe storms, tornadoes, historic flooding, and a destructive derecho that began on August 11.

The request follows Governor Braun’s earlier actions mobilizing state and local resources, declaring a Statewide Disaster Emergency, and deploying the Indiana National Guard to assist hard-hit communities.

“I will do everything in my power to protect Hoosier lives and livelihoods as we respond to this historic severe weather,” Gov. Braun said in a statement. “Now, I am requesting immediate federal assistance to strengthen those efforts and provide direct assistance to impacted communities.”

If granted, the Presidential Emergency Declaration will help reimburse and cover federal assistance for immediate emergency response operations. These include swift water rescues, debris removal, accelerating utility power restoration, and supporting displaced residents.

The ongoing emergency has caused fatalities, multiple injuries, and extensive damage to infrastructure, homes, and businesses. Power outages peaked at more than 300,000 across Indiana, while severe flooding reached 100-year levels in several regions, closing roads and stranding motorists.

State agencies and the Indiana National Guard remain actively deployed to aid local emergency crews and support ongoing recovery efforts.

Essential Resources for Hoosiers

State officials urge residents in affected areas to monitor local advisories and utilize available state support services:

Immediate Emergencies: Call 911.

Damage Reporting: Residents in Dearborn, Franklin, Henry, Lake, LaPorte, Madison, Newton, Pike, Porter, Pulaski, and Wayne Counties should report property damage by calling 211 (or 866-211-9966) or visiting Indiana 211.

Shelters & Cooling Centers: Locate Red Cross shelters by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or check local cooling stations at on.in.gov/coolingcenters.

Road Closures & Travel: Check updated road conditions at 511in.org and view county travel advisory statuses at on.in.gov/travel-status.

Governor Braun Requests FEMA Disaster Declaration After Storms was originally published on wibc.com