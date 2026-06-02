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Weekend Lane and Ramp Closures Planned on I-70 in Indy...

Weekend Lane and Ramp Closures Planned on I-70 in Downtown Indianapolis

Starting at around 9 pm on Friday, June 5 and running through 5 am on Monday, June 8, I-70 eastbound will be reduced to one lane between Belmont Avenue and Madison Avenue.

Published on June 2, 2026

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I-70 Closures in Marion County
Source: INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Department Transportation said on Monday that there are upcoming weekend lane and ramp closures on I-70 in downtown Indianapolis.

Starting at around 9 pm on Friday, June 5 and running through 5 am on Monday, June 8, I-70 eastbound will be reduced to one lane between Belmont Avenue and Madison Avenue. Additionally, the Harding Street, West Street/Missouri Street, and Madison Avenue ramps to I-70 eastbound will be closed.

Once that work is done, three lanes of I-70 eastbound between Belmont Ave. and Madison Ave will be shifted to the inside, allowing workers to begin patching concrete in the coming weeks.

“INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and use extra caution while traveling in and around work zones. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change,” said INDOT in a Monday news release.

Weekend Lane and Ramp Closures Planned on I-70 in Downtown Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com

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