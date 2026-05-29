Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

SAN FRANCISCO –The Indiana Fever lost to the Golden State Valkyries 90-88 on Thursday night after Golden State closed the game stronger in the final minutes.

Caitlin Clark scored 16 points with six assists and four rebounds, but shot 3-for-12 from the floor and 1-for-7 from three-point range. The Fever also struggled from outside early, missing their first eight three-point attempts and finishing 3-for-12 from deep in the first half.

Aliyah Boston gave Indiana an 82-81 lead late in the fourth quarter with a jumper after Clark hit a three to pull the Fever within one. But Indiana turned the ball over twice in the final 90 seconds while trying to rally.

The Fever still had chances at the end. Sophie Cunningham scored on a layup with about 25 seconds left to make it a one-point game. After Golden State split a pair of free throws, Indiana got the ball back, but Boston’s turnaround shot at the buzzer missed.

Veronica Burton led Golden State with 25 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots. Gabby Williams added 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Janelle Salaün scored 19 points off the bench.

Golden State blocked 11 shots as a team. The loss ended Indiana’s three-game winning streak.

Indiana Fever Lose Lead Late, Fall 90-88 to Golden State was originally published on wibc.com