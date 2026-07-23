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Ty Lawson Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Vodka

Ty Lawson Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Vodka After Calling Cop A “White B-tch,” Social Media Reacts

Lawson was reportedly in the town of Castle Rock on July 16 when he stole a $34 bottle of Tito's vodka from a liquor store and brought it into a restaurant.

Published on July 23, 2026

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Former NBA player Ty Lawson has been arrested after an altercation in Colorado.

According to TMZ, Lawson was in the town of Castle Rock on July 16 when he stole a $34 bottle of Tito’s vodka from a liquor store and brought it into a restaurant.

Cops were alerted to the alleged theft, and when they approached him about it, he was intoxicated and reeked of alcohol, which is when the interaction escalated.

Authorities then allege he “repeatedly called an officer ‘b-tch’ and ‘white b-tch’ and yelled ‘stop’ multiple times.”

The behavior didn’t stop when they arrived at the precinct, which is when he “kicked the glass wall of his holding cell” and spat on the floor during the pre-booking process. 

Lawson eventually calmed down and apologized for his behavior, cops say. But before being released, he was still booked on a theft-of-less-than-$300 shoplifting charge.

The former nba player has since come out to denounce some of the allegations on X.

“Being black in America is tough,” he wrote. “Being lied by a pasty face white woman wild… stay outta castle rock Colorado!!!!”

He added that the situation is “the wildest and more racist sh-t I been thru.”

Lawson’s legal issues, mostly alcohol related, date back more than a decade, beginning in 2015 when he was arrested twice on suspicion of DUI. Then in 2017, in relation to those charges, he was reprimanded for allegedly testing positive for alcohol while on probation despite an order to remain sober. Most recently, he was at an airport restaurant in Madrid, Spain, and was arrested after allegedly throwing a glass.

Lawson got his basketball start at the prestigious Oak Hill Academy, before heading to North Carolina, where he won the national championship in 2009.

That year, he entered the draft and was selected 18th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves, then traded to the Denver Nuggets, where he spent the majority of his NBA career until 2015.

He became a journeyman from there, with stints with the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, and Indiana Pacers, as well as overseas leagues in Lithuania and China, where he was banned.

He never officially retired, but he left his NBA career averaging 12.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 6 assists per game.

See social media’s reaction to Lawson’s arrest below.

Ty Lawson Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Vodka After Calling Cop A “White B-tch,” Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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