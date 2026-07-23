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Wonder Man season 2 confirmed at Disney+ for 2027 return

Published on July 23, 2026

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A man in a red suit stands in front of a "Wonder Man" marquee, surrounded by a crowd of people.
Source: Marvel Studios / Wonder Man

Wonder Man season 2 confirmed at Disney+ for 2027 return

Marvel fans were left wondering about the future of Wonder Man after its debut on Disney+ with a short eight-episode run. Speculation arose due to the unusual release strategy, but the series has been renewed for a second season. The show will continue to focus on character-driven storytelling and industry satire, with familiar faces returning to reprise their roles. Production for season two is expected to start before the end of 2026, with a potential premiere in 2027. Wonder Man offers a refreshing and humorous take on the Marvel universe, appealing to both new and existing fans. Source: https://rollingout.com/2026/07/22/wonder-man-season-2-confirmed-at/

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