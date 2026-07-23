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50 Cent Mocking Rick Ross's Album Sales on Instagram

50 Cent Clowns Rick Ross Over 2,000 First-Week Sales: “LOL WTF”

Published on July 23, 2026

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Two images of the rapper 50 Cent - one showing him smiling and wearing a New York Yankees cap, the other showing him performing on stage with a microphone.
Source: @PhotosByBeanz/ Flickr

50 Cent Clowns Rick Ross Over 2,000 First-Week Sales: “LOL WTF”

One of the internet’s famous and favorite trolls was back at it again. The target this time is Rick Ross. Whose latest album, Set in Stone, faced harsh criticism after reportedly selling only 2,000 units in its first week. The album, featuring collaborations with T.I., Jeezy, French Montana, and others, received negative reviews, with some calling it one of the worst mainstream rap albums in years. The ongoing beef between Rick Ross and 50 Cent, dating back to 2009, resurfaced as 50 Cent mocked Ross’s album sales on Instagram, reigniting their long-standing feud. Despite the low sales figures, Ross emphasized the importance of brand over chart success in today’s music industry. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/50-cent-clowns-rick-ross-over-2000-first-week-sales-lol-wtf/

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