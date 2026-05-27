Women Crush Wednesday — Queen Latifah, Kehlani & More Queer Queens Had Us Seeing Stars, Vol. 24

Source: Instagram / @bigbossvette
Washington D.C. Pride Weekend did not disappoint, and neither did the culture’s royalty, Queen Latifah as this year’s American Music Awards host. It’s another Women Crush Wednesday to remember!
Not only are our queer queens Black + Iconic, according to BET’s fourth annual pride event held in the DMV, but the proof is in the pudding with stars like Kehlani, Ty Young, and more thriving in spaces designed for them to show up as their most authentic selves.
With Pride Month on the horizon in June, it looks like the month of May is closing out with a bang. Check out 50 of the hottest LGBTQIA+ individuals leaving an impression on our minds and hearts this week.
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Eboni Nichols and Queen Latifah at The 52nd American Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Dick Clark Productions via Getty Images)
SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Kehlani performs during Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Herrington Country Park on May 23, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Tessa Thompson attends the 2026 Lincoln Center Spring Gala at Vivian Beaumont Theatre at Lincoln Center on May 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND – MAY 23: Ty Young attends BET’S 4TH ANNUAL BLACK + ICONIC SOIRÉE at MGM National Harbor on May 23, 2026 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for BET)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 23: NaLyssa Smith #3 of the Las Vegas Aces arrives for a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 23, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sparks defeated the Aces 101-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Cynthia Echeumuna-Erivo (Cynthia Erivo) after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2026 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – Pool/Getty Images)
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND – MAY 23: Laverne Cox speaks on stage during BET’S 4TH ANNUAL BLACK + ICONIC SOIRÉE at MGM National Harbor on May 23, 2026 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for BET)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Tinashe attends the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Brittney Griner #42 of the Connecticut Sun arrives at the arena before the WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on May 15, 2026. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND – MAY 23: TS Madison, Miss Major’s Pioneer of the Year speaks on stage during BET’S 4TH ANNUAL BLACK + ICONIC SOIRÉE at MGM National Harbor on May 23, 2026 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images for BET)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Keke Palmer attends the “I Love Boosters” New York Screening at Williamsburg Cinemas on May 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)
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Women Crush Wednesday — Queen Latifah, Kehlani & More Queer Queens Had Us Seeing Stars, Vol. 24
was originally published on
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