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20 Songs We NEED on Kehlani’s Kehlani World Tour Setlist

Now that the official Kehlani World Tour dates are here, fans are already building their dream setlists ahead of the North American run kicking off this August.

With stops in cities like Chicago, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Houston, Seattle, Toronto, Phoenix, and more — plus special guests Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, THEARTI$T, and Waseel on select dates — this tour is already shaping up to be one of the smoothest R&B runs of the year.

But if we’re being real… there are certain songs that have to make the setlist.