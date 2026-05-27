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Indiana Michigan Power Announces Lower Bills for Customers

Published on May 27, 2026

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Cost of electric utilities with light bulb for payment.
Source: Pakawadee Wongjinda / Getty

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Indiana Michigan Power announced on Tuesday that it’s customers in Indiana will see lower electric bills starting in the June 2026 billing cycle.

The average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will see a 3.6% decrease in their bill. That amounts to roughly $6.

“The reduction follows the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission’s (IURC) approval of I&M’s request to lower customers’ monthly charge related to how I&M manages and sells energy in the regional power market. It’s listed on the bill as “Off System Sales Margin Sharing/PJM Cost Rider (OSS/PJM Cost Rider),” said Stephanny Smith, Indiana Michigan Power’s Director of Communications and Engagement.

Smith says this decrease is partly due to the additional revenue expected from selling extra power in 2026, which is then passed on to customers to lower rates.

“We believe growth should benefit everyone and we should share that with our customers. We can both experience growth and protect our customers,” said Smith.

This is part of what Indiana Michigan Power calls their broader effort to keep energy affordable including the announcement in February that the company will file its Customer Benefits Plan later this summer to reduce base rates–the largest portion of most bills–as well as a multi-year freeze of non-fuel rates for Indiana customers.

“This is all made possible by the load growth and increased revenue the company is experiencing from large customers including data centers,” said Smith.

Additional information about the line items on your bill can be found at I&M’s new Bill Support Center webpage.

Indiana Michigan Power Announces Lower Bills for Customers was originally published on wibc.com

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