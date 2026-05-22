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NASCAR's Kyle Busch Dead At 41

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Dead At 41

Busch died on Thursday after being hospitalized with a severe illness.

Published on May 22, 2026

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NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Qualifying
Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

CHARLOTEE, NC — Legendary NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is dead at the age of 41.

In a statement, NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing said “We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire motorsports community.”

Earlier Thursday, the Busch family posted he was hospitalized with a severe illness after he was abruptly pulled from the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch had 63 Cup Series wins and won the 2015 and 2019 series titles.

NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Dead At 41 was originally published on wibc.com

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