Source: bgcs.k12.in.us / bgcs.k12.in.us

BEECH GROVE, Ind — Beech Grove City Schools says catalytic converters were stolen from all of its school buses overnight.

Classes will continue as scheduled today, but the district will provide no transportation.

Families who cannot bring their children to school will receive an excused absence. The district says it will share more information when it becomes available.

Catalytic converters are crucial because they transform harmful vehicle exhaust gases into less toxic substances. They also get stolen because they contain valuable metals which can quickly be sold for cash.

Beech Grove Schools Stop Bus Service After Overnight Thefts was originally published on wibc.com