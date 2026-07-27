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Shooting at Short-Term Rental in Indy Leaves Girl Injured

A shooting during a party at a short-term rental on the near north side of Indianapolis left a girl injured Saturday night.

Published on July 27, 2026
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A nighttime street scene with emergency vehicles, their blue and red lights illuminating the buildings and street.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS – A party at a short-term rental north of downtown Indianapolis ends in gunfire and one girl shot Saturday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to North Delaware Street near North Meridian and East 16th streets right before midnight. They were at the house when the gunfire started.

IMPD officers are frustrated as they respond to these parties with kids out past curfew and deal with negligent parents.

Back in December, police responded to the same house after at least one person fired their weapon at another short term rental party.

The 15-year-old girl is in the hospital with what police say are calling non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Shooting at Short-Term Rental in Indy Leaves Girl Injured was originally published on wibc.com

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