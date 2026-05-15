Source: Michael Hickey / Getty 20 Songs About Racing That Are Worth Listening To From NASCAR references and street racing anthems to songs made for late night drives, racing culture has inspired music across hip-hop, rock, R&B, and pop for decades. Whether you’re getting ready for race weekend, cruising downtown, or building the perfect driving playlist, these songs bring speed, adrenaline, and motion to life. Here are 20 songs about racing, fast cars, and life in the fast lane that deserve a spot in your rotation.

1. MotorSport — Migos featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B One of the biggest racing-themed rap records of the 2010s. Inspired by Formula 1 and luxury performance culture, this track feels like pure speed from start to finish.

2. Life Is A Highway — Tom Cochrane A timeless driving anthem that became even more iconic after appearing in Cars.

3. Tokyo Drift — Teriyaki Boyz If you think of street racing culture, this song probably comes to mind instantly thanks to The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Love All News? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

4. Act A Fool — Ludacris Another legendary 2 Fast 2 Furious soundtrack anthem that captures early 2000s car culture perfectly.

5. Fast Car — Tracy Chapman A deeply emotional classic where the car represents freedom, escape, and chasing a better future.

6. Shut Up and Drive — Rihanna Rihanna turned car metaphors into a high-energy pop anthem built for speeding down the highway.

7. Drive Slow — Kanye West featuring Paul Wall and GLC A laid-back cruising anthem celebrating slab culture, candy paint, and taking your time behind the wheel.

8. Ridin’ — Chamillionaire featuring Krayzie Bone One of the most recognizable driving songs in rap history.

9. Fast Lane — Bad Meets Evil Eminem and Royce da 5’9″ deliver nonstop intensity over a beat that feels like a high speed chase.

10. Highway to Hell — AC/DC One of rock music’s ultimate road trip and racing records.

11. Gasolina — Daddy Yankee This global reggaeton anthem became heavily tied to street racing and nightlife culture in the 2000s.

12. Cars — Gary Numan A synth-pop classic entirely centered around people’s emotional connection to their vehicles.

13. Little Red Corvette — Prince Prince blended sports car imagery with smooth storytelling to create one of the most iconic songs of the 1980s.

14. Mustang Sally — Wilson Pickett A soul music staple that still gets played at cookouts, parties, and live band sets everywhere.

15. 2 Fast — Lil Baby Featured on the Fast X soundtrack, this song captures modern racing energy perfectly.

16. Race My Mind — Drake A slower, emotional record that uses racing imagery to talk about relationships and overthinking.

17. Radar Love — Golden Earring Late night highway driving music at its absolute finest.

18. Red Barchetta — Rush A cinematic song about futuristic racing and rebellion.

19. Speedin’ — Rick Ross featuring R. Kelly Luxury cars, nighttime driving, and boss-level flexing all wrapped into one song.

20. Drive — The Cars A smooth classic that proves driving songs do not always need to be loud or aggressive to leave an impact.