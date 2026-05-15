Listen Live
Close
Local

3 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Southern Indiana

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident from Wednesday night in Elizabeth.

Published on May 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Three people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in southern Indiana.

Sometime around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were called for a welfare check on Paul Dixon at a home in Elizabeth. A brother in Mississippi requested the welfare check because Paul had expressed suicidal thoughts earlier in the day.

Deputies said Brett Dixon, 36, was found dead on the front porch, while Paul, 61, and Melissa Cochran Dixon, 59, were found dead inside the house. All three had been shot in the head, with Paul’s wound appearing to be self-inflicted.

The sheriff’s office believes no one else was involved and there is no further threat to the community.

The relationships between all involved remain unclear.

Harrison County Sheriff's Office Press Release 5-14-26
Source: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office / Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

3 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Southern Indiana was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
23 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

20 Songs About Racing That Are Worth Listening To

Local  |  Staff

Man Critical After Shooting on Indy's South Side

6 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Chris Brown Crashes Out After New Album Gets Trashed

13 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Willy T. Ribbs — The First Black Driver In The Indy 500

3 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

Mobility Track Chairs Stolen from Fort Harrison State Park

Music  |  Staff

Jordin Sparks to Perform National Anthem at Indianapolis 500

Local  |  FOX 59

Court of Appeals Will Hear Arguments in Delphi Murder Case this September

Local  |  Staff

3 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Southern Indiana

11 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

How Brands Use Colors to Manipulate You

14:25
Music  |  paige.boyd

1K Phew On His Purpose & New Album, "Any Given Sunday"

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close