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Man Critical After Shooting on Indy's South Side

Man Critical After Shooting on Indy's South Side

IMPD said the shooting happened at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

Published on May 15, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot on Indianapolis’ south side early Thursday.

IMPD is investigating the shooting, which happened at around 8:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lacy Court.

Police said they found a 57-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

Man Critical After Shooting on Indy's South Side was originally published on wibc.com

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