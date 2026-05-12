Listen Live
Close
Music

Music Superstars Launch Apprenticeship Program

Usher Launches Paid Internship Program for His Upcoming Tour With Chris Brown

Published on May 12, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Usher, Beloved Benefit
Source: Courtesy of Beloved Benefit / Beloved Benefit

Singer Usher has launched a paid internship program for aspiring music industry workers in Atlanta and Detroit tied to his upcoming tour with Chris Brown. The program offers hands-on experience in live production roles, allowing interns to work directly with professionals supporting the tour. Ten selected interns joined different areas of tour support, including stage production, logistics, and event coordination, gaining valuable insights into large-scale concert operations. The initiative marks Usher’s first time recruiting interns for a touring production, providing a unique opportunity for participants to learn and contribute to live show execution. Applications for the internship closed on May 8, with the potential for future programs on upcoming tours.

Music Superstars Launch Apprenticeship Program was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Chris Brown
Music  |  JC

Chris Brown Responds to Mixed Reviews of New Album “Brown”

Janet Jackson Headshot
Entertainment  |  JC

Janet Jackson Makes Rare Appearance At 2026 Grammy Hall Of Fame

Celebrity  |  KG Smooth

Michelle Obama Added To ESSENCE Fest

Music  |  KG Smooth

Music Superstars Launch Apprenticeship Program

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Marcus Armstrong Sees Sonsio GP as Indy 500 Tune-Up

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Jaylen Brown Thinks It’s Time For Stephen A. Smith To Retire

19 Items
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Lane Kiffin Apologizes For Ole Miss’ Lack Of Diversity Claims, College Sports Fans Rant About SEC Racism

10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The 10 Biggest Upsets and Surprises in Indianapolis 500 History

13 Items
Entertainment  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Office No-Show & Changed Numbers: Inside Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Company “Chaos”

Entertainment  |  Danielle Canada

So So Dope: Jermaine Dupri Encourages Atlanta Falcons & Wells Fargo HBCU Fellows To ‘Earn, Learn, Return’ [Exclusive]

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close